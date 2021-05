Pandemic has had my traveling limited this year... But I am headed down to Boca Grande in my boat this week. There used to be a bait guy set up on a pontoon boat a little north of the entrance to Miller's (I know its not Millers any more but it is always millers to my friends). I am guilty of being lazy when it comes to throwing the net... so is he still around? Or around this season? Usually they have a phone # on the boat to call or text to see if they are there and what bait they have?