Royalty Brown showed off her singing skills to wish her dad Chris Brown a very ‘Happy Birthday’ in two new adorable and loving videos that were posted to her Instagram. Royalty Brown, 6, celebrated her dad Chris Brown‘s 32nd birthday on May 5 by filming two of the sweetest clips in honor of him. The precious tot sang “Happy Birthday” to the singer in one post that was shared to her Instagram page and sent him well wishes by talking to the camera in the other. “Daddy, I just want you to know that you’re the special person I ever had in the whole wide world. I love you,” she said while smiling, blowing him a kiss, and showing off her blue and white plaid outfit with a pink headband in the second clip.