The Waco Police Department has arrested a Waco-area man on warrants charging that he assaulted multiple women, including one who was pregnant, over several months. Tyric Davond Crosby was detained on Tuesday on a warrant from a March 20 incident in the 2000 block of South 15th Street. According to arrest affidavits, a woman at that address reported that Crosby had assaulted her, punching her repeatedly in the face and body over several hours.