newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Motion Denied: Central Texas man connected to U.S. Capitol riots can’t take off ankle monitor

By Dean Wetherbee
fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal district judge has refused the request from a Central Texas man connected to the U.S. Capitol riots to have his ankle monitor removed. Chris Grider was released from federal custody back in February, but U.S. District Judge Ketanj Brown Jackson said he had to stay in his Bruceville-Eddy home from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night, cannot have a firearm, must wear a location monitoring device, and cannot drink any alcohol among other restrictions.

www.fox44news.com
View All 88 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Texas#Commuting#House Representatives#U S Capitol#U S Capitol#Senate President#Connected Home#The U S House#The U S Senate#Federal Custody#Judge Brown Jackson#Attack#February#United States#Man#Lawful Entry#Bruceville Eddy#Faces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Law
Related
Texas StatePosted by
WFAA

North Texas man faces charges in connection to Capitol riots: Criminal complaint

A May 13 federal criminal complaint filed in the United States District Court for District of Columbia shows that Kerry Wayne Persick is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; violent entry or disorderly conduct; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
Bruceville-eddy, TXPosted by
Audacy

Capitol riot suspect asks to have ankle monitor removed

Eddy (1080 KRLD) - A Central Texan suspected of taking part in the insurrection at the US Capitol is told he'll have to abide by conditions set in his bond. Eddy business owner Christopher Ray Grider wanted his ankle monitor removed in order to have "more flexibility to take his kids on trips this summer." Conditions also include observing a curfew from 10 pm to 6 am.
Colorado StateNWI.com

Affidavit: Man arrested in Colorado for role in Capitol riot

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of entering House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building has been arrested in Denver. The FBI took Hunter Palm into custody Wednesday after he was identified to federal investigators by a family member, The Denver Post reported Thursday. Court documents do not indicate where Palm lives, but paperwork related to his bond shows he is required to report to a probation office in Colorado Springs and is barred from leaving the state.
ProtestsWPTV

Some alleged Capitol rioters are blaming 'mob mentality' for their role on Jan. 6

Some of those accused of smashing through police barriers and storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 are now saying their part in the riot wasn't their fault. At least a dozen Capitol riot defendants identified by the Associated Press say their presence among the mob was an accident; that they were "caught up" and pushed inside by force, not as supporters of the fight.