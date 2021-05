Media mogul Byron Allen isn’t happy with fast food company McDonald’s and isn’t loving how they handle some of their advertising practices. Allen filed a $10 billion lawsuit against McDonald’s Corp. on Thursday, accusing the Big Mac maker of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed against the fast-food chain in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims McDonald’s violated federal and state civil rights laws through its “racial animus and racial stereotyping” in allocating ad dollars, according to Reuters.