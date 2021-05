The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the boys soccer substate brackets Thursday afternoon. In Class 1A St. Albert is the only area team to have earned home field advantage through the substate 8 tournament. The No. 1 Falcons will play their first game against No. 8 Tri-Center. Other area teams within the substate 8 bracket will be No. 4 Underwood who will host the Vikings of No. 5 AHSTW, the winner of the game will play the winner of the Falcons and Trojans contest.