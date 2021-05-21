How our recent social justice movements changed how we talk about Israel-Palestine
John Oliver said on Last Week Tonight that Israel is committing a “fucking war crime.” Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, in an essay for The New York Times, described Palestinians as being marginalized and demonized by the Israeli government. Trevor Noah questioned Israel’s retaliation tactics on The Daily Show, in a clip that has been viewed more than 5 million times in a week. And celebrities, from actor Idris Elba to model-influencer Bella Hadid, who is half-Palestinian, are widely expressing solidarity with the #FreePalestine movement to their millions of social media followers.www.mic.com