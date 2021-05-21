How our recent social justice movements changed how we talk about Israel-Palestine

After January 6th it would not be hyperbolic to say the United States is facing a political crisis of potentially epic proportions. No one can question that America in 2021 is now an unstable society, which means its future is up for grabs. That means we should be giving serious thought to what it means to be Black in America. That means we think about our future in America in the context of our history, there is some reason to hope, but little cause for optimism.