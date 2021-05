Every month, you can always rely on the full moon to unleash power and magic throughout the night sky. However, every once in a while, a total lunar eclipse (aka a blood moon) interrupts your usual lunar programming. Instead of a full moon — which radiates a soft, pearlescent glow — the light of a lunar eclipse burns in the color of a dark and ominous red (a la blood). Instead of the usual chaos that tends to arrive with a full moon, a lunar eclipse has the power to evoke abrupt and unexpected changes, changing the course of life as you know it. All of this may sound dramatic, but your May 2021 blood moon horoscope proves that the experience happens for a reason.