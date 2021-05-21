G20 nations should join G7 countries with climate pledges, says U.S.

John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry urged countries in the Group of 20 world's largest economies on Friday to match measures agreed by the smaller Group of Seven nations to reduce emissions to try to meet the goal of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

Earlier, the world's seven largest advanced economies agreed to stop international financing of coal projects by the end of this year, and eventually phase out such support for all fossil fuels, to meet globally agreed climate change targets. read more

"We do call on all G20 countries now, and all other major economies to join with us. This is not just a one-off event, we hope. It is critical to the goals that we all have for Glasgow," he told a news conference after a two-day virtual summit hosted by London.

