newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

G20 nations should join G7 countries with climate pledges, says U.S.

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pVZEB_0a73xc9Y00
John Kerry, Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, delivers remarks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry urged countries in the Group of 20 world's largest economies on Friday to match measures agreed by the smaller Group of Seven nations to reduce emissions to try to meet the goal of limiting the rise in global temperatures.

Earlier, the world's seven largest advanced economies agreed to stop international financing of coal projects by the end of this year, and eventually phase out such support for all fossil fuels, to meet globally agreed climate change targets. read more

"We do call on all G20 countries now, and all other major economies to join with us. This is not just a one-off event, we hope. It is critical to the goals that we all have for Glasgow," he told a news conference after a two-day virtual summit hosted by London.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kerry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#G20#Seven Nations#Global Climate#Global Economies#Global Emissions#Climate Conference#Climate Change News#Smaller Group Of Seven#U S#Advanced Economies#International Financing#Fossil Fuels#Global Temperatures#Coal Projects#News Conference#London#Glasgow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
U.S. PoliticsNewsTimes

China finances most coal plants built today - it's a climate problem and why US-China talks are essential

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) As nations gear up for a critical year for climate negotiations, it’s become increasingly clear that success may hinge on one question: How soon will China end its reliance on coal and its financing of overseas coal-fired power plants?
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

EU investment for Belarus to be frozen until it embraces democracy

A three-billion-euro EU investment package for Belarus will remain on hold and frozen until the country turns democratic, the chief of the European Union's executive said on Monday. "We will put pressure on the regime until it finally respects the freedom of media, the freedom of press and the freedom...
U.S. Politicstribuneledgernews.com

US weighs financial sanctions against Ethiopia over Tigray war

The Biden administration has prepared economic sanctions against Ethiopia that could halt financing from the U.S. and loans by international financial institutions, according to two people familiar with the matter. The action, if confirmed, would set back relations between two longtime allies in the fight against Islamist extremism in the...
EnvironmentAugusta Free Press

Climate Action Alliance of the Valley climate, energy news roundup: May 23

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The Weekly Roundup of Climate and Energy News for the week ending May 23 follows. Forward the Roundup to anyone who might be interested. For an archive of prior posts, visit the CAAV website. The city of Harrisonburg and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance...
EnvironmentCNBC

UAE asks to host 2023 UN climate change conference

The United Arab Emirates has asked to host the COP 28 international conference on climate change in 2023, Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Sunday. The annual Conference of Parties (COP) is the decision-making body responsible for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.
EnvironmentInverse

Climate scientists agree: achieving net zero is a deceiving trap

Sometimes realization comes in a blinding flash. Blurred outlines snap into shape and suddenly it all makes sense. Underneath such revelations is typically a much slower-dawning process. Doubts at the back of the mind grow. The sense of confusion that things cannot be made to fit together increases until something clicks. Or perhaps snaps.
Energy Industrykitco.com

In climate push, G7 agrees to stop international funding for coal

BERLIN/LONDON (Reuters) - The world's seven largest advanced economies agreed on Friday to stop international financing of coal projects that emit carbon by the end of this year, and phase out such support for all fossil fuels, to meet globally agreed climate change targets. Stopping fossil fuel funding is seen...
EnvironmentPosted by
TheStreet

Minister Of Environment And Climate Change And Minister Of Natural Resources Participate In G7 Climate And Environment Ministers' Meeting

GATINEAU, QC, May 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Over the past two days, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, participated virtually in the G7 Climate and Environment Ministers' Meeting hosted by the UK. He was joined by the Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Natural Resources, for the discussions on net zero and clean-energy transition.
Environmentwsau.com

Germany’s Scholz proposes “climate club” to avoid trade friction

LISBON (Reuters) – Germany wants the European Union to create a “climate club” with other countries like the United States, Japan and possibly even China to avoid trade friction linked to green tariffs such as a planned carbon border levy. German Vice Chancellor and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on...
U.S. PoliticsAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-U.S., South Korea plan to deepen economic, security ties

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - The United States and South Korea on Friday pledged to deepen their economic and security ties, while working closely together to combat climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, according to documents issued after a meeting of the two countries' leaders. Following are key plans disclosed...
Environmentriverbender.com

G-7 nations to accelerate efforts to slow global warming

LONDON (AP) — Environment ministers from seven leading industrialized nations agreed Friday to accelerate efforts to slow global warming, including a commitment to end government support for new coal-fired power plants by the end of this year. The pledges were part of a wide-ranging communique issued by Group of Seven...
WorldBirmingham Star

Ethiopia shuns China-backed consortium in favour of US

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], May 23 (ANI): Washington has gained a major victory in its push to challenge Beijing's economic influence around the world as a US-backed consortium beat another financed by China in a closely watched telecommunications auction in Ethiopia. According to The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), Ethiopia said on...
IndustryInternational Business Times

Pharma Firms, G20 Leaders Pledge Vaccines For Poorer Nations

Coronavirus vaccine producers promised billions of doses for poorer countries at a G20 health summit Friday, where leaders vowed to expand access to jabs as the only way to end the pandemic. The bosses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson announced they would supply around 3.5 billion vaccine doses...
EnvironmentBBC

Climate change: G7 ministers agree new steps against fossil fuels

The world's major nations have taken further significant steps to help limit climate change. G7 environment ministers have agreed that they will deliver climate targets in line with limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5C. That's far more ambitious than the previous 2C maximum. Ministers also agreed to stop...
Medical & BiotechWDIO-TV

Pfizer-BioNTech pledge 2B doses to poor nations

ROME - American pharmaceutical company Pfizer and German company BioNTech have pledged to deliver 2 billion doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to middle- and low-income countries over the next 18 months. The companies, which together developed the first vaccine to be authorized for use in the United States and Europe,...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

White House launches sweeping climate risk initiative

President Biden issued an executive order Thursday that directs agencies government-wide to launch or expand efforts to analyze and lessen economic risks stemming from climate change. Why it matters: The order lays the groundwork for new oversight and mandates that would affect banking and other sectors. It signals growing concerns...