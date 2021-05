Yesterday’s home finale against the St. Louis Blues was either positive or negative, depending on which end of the rink you focused on. Overall, last night’s game was an extremely low-event game, at least for the first 40 minutes. If you think back, what was the best chance from the first two periods? I’ve thought about it and can’t pinpoint a true, Grade-A, throw your head back that it didn’t go in chance for either team.