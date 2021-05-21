MAXN and Chiquita Magic "Shine Brightly"

In Bright Midnight by Karina Halle, It’s been almost eight years since Shay Lavji last saw her ex-boyfriend Anders. Johanson, when he broke her heart and went back to his home country of Norway. Even with the horrible way things ended, she still thinks of him from time to time. Particularly now that Shay is planning on traveling to Norway as she backpacks her way across Europe. She didn’t set out to see Anders. But they meet again literally as she steps off the train in the gorgeous country. And from the way Anders is treating Shay–with kindness and a bit of awe at them crossing paths–she knows she’s going to cave and let him help her find her way around his home turf. Even though she knows better.