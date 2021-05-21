newsbreak-logo
Readers React: Republicans plunged down the rabbit hole

Allentown Morning Call
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Go down the rabbit hole” in “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” is now a metaphor for entering a period of confusion and chaos. Because Liz Cheney courageously put the country before party and spoke the truth, she was vilified by calling out former President Trump’s big lie — the election was stolen.

Liz Cheney
Donald Trump
