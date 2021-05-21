Readers React: Republicans plunged down the rabbit hole

RE: Belton reader says Republicans are the ones endangering free speech, 15 May 21. Not very sure where the writer gets his “facts”, but I am sure that it was not from any reputable source. I sure would like to know where the “fact” that the Jan 6 mob was out to hang the vice president came from. I am not sure I heard that “fact” from any of the media sources I listen to, read or watch. It is a fact that Antifa is an organization bent on destroying the United States and rebuilding it into some sort of socialist state. I think that a majority of the people would find that a problem.