Hubble Tracks Down Fast Radio Bursts to Galaxies’ Spiral Arms. They come from anywhere in the sky: mysterious flashes of radio energy that disappear in the blink of an eye. They’re called fast radio bursts (FRBs), and astronomers have spotted roughly 1,000 of them over the past 20 years. But they come and go so quickly that researchers have only been able to trace about 15 of them to their home galaxies, all are massive and far from Earth. After that, their trail runs cold. Astronomers haven’t been able to track the bursts to the neighborhoods where the radio waves were beamed. Their location could offer clues to the cause of one of the most enigmatic events in modern astronomy.