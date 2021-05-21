newsbreak-logo
Leah Remini gets accepted into NYU, shares her admissions letter

By Nicki Gostin
Page Six
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeah Remini is heading downtown this fall. The “King of Queens” alum, 50, announced Thursday that she was “in tears” over her acceptance into New York University, where she’ll take part in an associate’s program in liberal arts. “For someone like me, a person who desperately wanted a higher education...

pagesix.com
AOL Corp

Leah Remini 'in tears' over acceptance to NYU at 50: 'It's just never too late'

Leah Remini is headed to college — after Scientology kept her from her educational path. The 50-year-old actress, who left the controversial organization in 2013, was both "excited" and "in tears" as she shared on social media that she's been accepted to New York University School of Professional Studies. She'll be working toward an associate degree in liberal arts.
