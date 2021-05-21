China must set out near-term policies to reach climate goals, says UK's Sharma

UK calls on countries to 'consign coal to history' at COP26. UK COP26 president Alok Sharma will today call on all nations to abandon coal power and make this year’s UN climate talks the moment the world “consigns coal to history”, reports Climate Home News. In a speech this morning in Glasgow – where the COP26 climate summit is due to take place in November – Sharma will “cite the strongest target in the Paris Agreement, a 1.5C global warming limit, in a plea to accelerate the shift to clean energy”, the outlet says. He is expected to say: “If we are serious about 1.5C, Glasgow must be the COP that consigns coal to history. We are working directly with governments, and through international organisations to end international coal financing…and to urge countries to abandon coal power, with the G7 leading the way.” The speech is “the clearest yet on the UK hosts’ criteria for a successful conference, beyond the technical task of finalising the Paris Agreement rulebook”, the outlet notes. Sharma’s speech indicates that “Britain wants to broker a global agreement to stop the cross-border financing of coal projects”, says Reuters. The Independent notes that Sharma will say that the UK is “working directly with governments, and through international organisations, to end international coal financing” and that this is “a personal priority”. BBC News says that Sharma’s “apparent passion explains why he was reportedly ‘apoplectic’ when communities secretary Robert Jenrick allowed plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria – a decision that’s now gone to a planning review”. Sharma will also spell out the need to create “good green jobs” that can support a just transition for workers and communities in the coal sector, says BusinessGreen. He will say: “The coal business is, as the UN secretary general [António Guterres] has said, going up in smoke…It’s old technology. So let’s make COP26 the moment we leave it in the past where it belongs, while supporting workers and communities to make the transition.” The Guardian, Daily Telegraph, Sun, Daily Mirror all cover the speech. At the same time, the head of the World Coal Association tells Reuters that the coal industry is betting it can survive the decarbonisation of electricity and industry and keep fossil fuels in the mix by leaning on carbon-capture and storage (CCS) technology. Policies that exclude coal are not helpful, Michelle Manook says, adding: “CCS is a proven technology. We know it can be applied.”