Reality TV show "Cutthroat Kitchen" is a rollercoaster ride for fans that enjoy witnessing intense drama and competition in a cooking program that promises to entertain in massive doses. Hosted by chef and TV personality Alton Brown, the show (which aired its last new episode in 2017) gives each aspiring culinary talent $25,000, which they can use to buy a number of challenges that could sabotage their competition in the kitchen. All as they attempt to cook new dishes and be the last one standing (via IMDB).