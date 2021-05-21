newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Martinez’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Red Sox over Jays 8-7

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BfZUG_0a73uk2J00

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run ninth inning, and Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7.

Alex Verdugo had an RBI grounder before Martinez connected on his 250th homer. The two-out drive came off Rafael Dolis, making his second appearance since returning from a right calf injury.

PREVIOUS: Verdugo, Martinez power 5-run 1st, Red Sox top Blue Jays 7-3

Martinez shouted and repeatedly pumped his fists while rounding the bases. He stopped a 12-game homerless drought Wednesday.

Phillips Valdez went 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Matt Barnes worked the ninth to get his 10th save in 11 chances.

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
32K+
Followers
46K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Homer
Person
Rafael Dolis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Toronto Blue Jays#Red Sox Top Blue Jays#Two Run Homer#Calf Injury#Dunedin#Drive#Fla#Jays 8 7
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBbostonnews.net

J.D. Martinez on a tear as Red Sox visit Rangers

J.D. Martinez and the Boston Red Sox will look to carry their early season success into a new month when they take on the Texas Rangers on Saturday night in Arlington, Texas. Martinez finished a monster April with two home runs, three hits and four RBIs in a 6-1 victory over the Rangers on Friday, as the Red Sox bounced back from a 4-1 defeat in Thursday's opener to the four-game series. Boston has won four of its past five games to begin May with a 3 1/2-game lead in the American League East.
MLBMidland Daily News

Detroit-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Kike Hernandez walks. Alex Verdugo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kike Hernandez to third. Throwing error by Michael Fulmer. J.D. Martinez reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow left field. Alex Verdugo out at second. Kike Hernandez scores. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. J.D. Martinez to second. Christian Vazquez singles to center field. Xander Bogaerts to third. J.D. Martinez scores. Marwin Gonzalez singles to center field. Christian Vazquez to second. Xander Bogaerts scores. Christian Arroyo flies out to center field to JaCoby Jones. Hunter Renfroe singles to shallow right field. Marwin Gonzalez to third. Christian Vazquez scores. Bobby Dalbec strikes out swinging.
MLBTraverse City Record-Eagle

Lyles expected to start for the Rangers against the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (17-10, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (11-16, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (4-0, 3.52 ERA, .87 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Rangers: Jordan Lyles (1-2, 6.75 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +160, Red Sox -185; over/under...
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: J.D. Martinez, Matt Barnes, Garrett Whitlock

After all the concerns coming into the year after his relative disaster of a 2020, J.D. Martinez just keeps hitting in 2021 as he continues to anchor this current Red Sox lineup through their surprising start. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe) Matt Barnes, who is also bouncing back from a rough...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Red Sox lose to Rangers, who pitch around red-hot J.D. Martinez

May 2—The Texas Rangers figured out what to do with the red-hot J.D. Martinez. Martinez tormented the Rangers in Game 2 of the series, but otherwise pitched around him in Game 1 and Game 3. It's no coincidence which games the Red Sox lost. Martinez was walked two more times,...
MLBLone Star Ball

Thoughts on an 8-6 Rangers win

That was an exciting game. It was pretty fun, too, and kind of nerve-racking. The type of game that makes you remember how anxiety-inducing it can be to be a fan of a team with playoff aspirations. I find myself sitting here going, damn, how did I survive, like, 8 years of this sort of stress, day in and day out.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox News: J.D. Martinez’s twin blasts launch him up the leaderboard

Red Sox DH J.D. Martinez blasts his away atop the leaderboard. The impossible dream has become a reality. The Red Sox finished off April with a 17-10 record and have the best win percentage in MLB, are the first team to 17 wins, and have a 3.5 game lead in the AL East. If you would’ve polled the Fenway Faithful in spring training nobody would’ve seen this coming. A better season than the last two, sure, but not this. One man who seems to be on a mission to redeem himself and this team is J.D. Martinez, and he’s doing a hell of a job.
MLBSFGate

Boston-Texas Runs

Red sox second. Rafael Devers strikes out swinging. Christian Vazquez singles to shortstop. Bobby Dalbec flies out to shallow center field to Eli White. Hunter Renfroe homers to left field. Christian Vazquez scores. Franchy Cordero grounds out to first base to Nate Lowe. 2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0...
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Red Sox: Stock List Vol.1 (April 1-May 1)

After the first month of the 2021 season, the best record in baseball belongs to the Boston Red Sox. For a team given a 1% chance to win the division, that’s quite an accomplishment. To have such a record there have to be a lot of things going right. In order to enjoy this kind of success, there have to be some astounding individual performances, to boot. While all isn’t perfect in Red Sox Nation, there is definitely a lot to smile about.
MLBtheScore

MLB MVP Rankings: Pitchers making noise in way-too-early list

Welcome to the first edition of theScore's 2021 Most Valuable Player rankings, where we pick the top players from each league. At long last, Buxton is healthy and showing what he's capable of. The 27-year-old ranks in the top four of every slash-line category and leads in slugging percentage (.810). He's also one off the AL lead in both doubles and home runs. Additionally, he's continuing to play his usual brilliant defense in center field, where he's accrued four defensive runs saved. Buxton was always a critical piece for the Twins, and now he's among the AL's best. It's about time he took his place there.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: J.D. Martinez, Hunter Renfroe, Josh Winckowski

As more and more of the United States and the baseball world gets fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the Red Sox are lagging behind and not getting to that 85% threshold where their rules are relaxed. (Peter Abraham; Boston Globe) J.D. Martinez shared his thoughts on the recent increase in batters...
MLBRotowire

MLB Betting: Thursday Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Betting series. The season is a month old, which means we have a small sample of data to work with here. For example, if you simply bet the money line every game on whoever was facing the Tigers, you would be doing pretty well, even with only mediocre odds.
MLBCBS Sports

Boston Red Sox

Cordero went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and one RBI during Thursday's victory over the Tigers. Cordero came in to replace Enrique Hernandez after he limped off the field following an RBI single to lead off the bottom of the first. The 26-year-old contributed during his first at-bat in the second inning with an RBI double. He also singled and scored in the sixth. To top it off, with the score knotted in the eighth, Cordero brought in the go-ahead run when a fielding error by Jeimer Candelario allowed him to reach first. It was a promising spark off the bench for Cordero, who had been in an 0-for-25 slump dating back to April 19.
MLBrotoballer.com

FanDuel MLB DFS Lineup Picks (5/7/21): Daily Fantasy Baseball Advice

We have another massive Friday night slate on tap this week, with all but one game on FanDuel’s main slate. There are a number of upper-echelon pitchers to choose from as well, along with some very pitcher-friendly parks such as the Coliseum in Oakland and Oracle Park in San Francisco.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 11, Tigers 7: Ugly wins still count as wins

I’ll be frank right off the bat: This was one of the ugliest baseball games I can remember. It had some sloppy defense, poor pitching, and for the Red Sox things were much closer than they needed to be. The bullpen in particular continues to look like an issue as they turned a blowout into a game that had a few moments where it looked like things were on the cusp of disaster. But let’s give credit where it’s due. They won the game. Nick Pivetta was solid for five innings in the start. The offense was tremendous all night, getting it done by stringing some hits together and also with the long ball. Matt Barnes was Matt Barnes. It’s the Tigers and the Red Sox really should have cruised the whole way through, but we’ll take wins however they come.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's J.D. Martinez: Accounts for half of team's hits

Martinez went 2-for-4 with one run scored Monday against the Orioles. Martinez reached base in the fourth inning on a single, and he would later score Boston's only run of the day on a sacrifice fly. He's started the month of May 9-for-33 at the dish with one home run and six RBI in nine contests.
MLBprovidencejournal.com

Red Sox reach magic number early while cracking Rangers

The Red Sox needed just four batters Friday night to reach what has become their magic number early in this 2021 season. Boston had four runs on the board after Xander Bogaerts swatted a solo home run to left-center field. J.D. Martinez preceded him with a three-run shot to the bleachers in left at Globe Life Field.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox rise to the top of MLB Power Rankings

The Boston Red Sox have reached the top of the Power Rankings. The Boston Red Sox are the best team in baseball. Few predicted that entering the season and we’re still hesitant to believe it but entering the day, Boston sits at the top of the standings. If their 22-13 record isn’t convincing enough, this team is finally getting the national recognition it deserves.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Rafael Devers, Nick Pivetta, J.D. Martinez

Rafael Devers has been one of the big reasons the Red Sox are where they are currently in the standings, not only with his overall production but also timely hitting. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) Speaking of where the Red Sox currently sit in the standings, Devers is not surprised...