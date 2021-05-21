Martinez’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Red Sox over Jays 8-7

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a three-run ninth inning, and Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-7.

Alex Verdugo had an RBI grounder before Martinez connected on his 250th homer. The two-out drive came off Rafael Dolis, making his second appearance since returning from a right calf injury.

Martinez shouted and repeatedly pumped his fists while rounding the bases. He stopped a 12-game homerless drought Wednesday.

Phillips Valdez went 1 1/3 scoreless innings and Matt Barnes worked the ninth to get his 10th save in 11 chances.