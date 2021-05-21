INTERVIEW: Tom Peyer opens up about PENULTIMAN and AHOY’s ongoing STEEL CAGE investigation
Penultiman seems to be the perfect hero. He’s the most powerful being on the planet, and he uses his powers to protect and save the people of Earth. He always knows the right thing to do, and he never fails. There’s one person, though, who hates Penultiman more than any of his enemies, and who is never happy with anything he does. Unfortunately that person is perhaps the person who needs to like him the most: himself.www.comicsbeat.com