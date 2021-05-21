INTERVIEW: Tom Peyer opens up about PENULTIMAN and AHOY’s ongoing STEEL CAGE investigation

Being the first of anything is an exciting prospect. There’s the thrill of forging a new path, the pleasure of knowing you were the first to do something, and the satisfaction of knowing others might be able to follow in your footsteps. For Benson Chow, the protagonist of Paul Tobin and Ron Chan‘s new graphic novel, Earth Boy, being the first Galactic Ranger from Earth has been his dream for as long as he can remember. But when Benson is accepted into the Kayrus Academy, the elite school that trains future Galactic Rangers, he finds that being a trailblazer comes with its own unexpected set of obstacles.