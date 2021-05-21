newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Lefty Fans Seven Straight Batters in Baysox 8th Straight Win

By Bowie Baysox Staff
Posted by 
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kevin Smith struck out eight batters in 4.2 innings and the Baysox rode a four-run third inning rally to a 6-1 Thursday evening victory in Richmond, VA. With one on and one down in the first inning, Kevin Smith started a dominant run. He struck out David Villar swinging with a slider in the dirt to start a run of seven consecutive strikeouts.

www.eyeonannapolis.net
Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
971K+
Views
ABOUT

Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

 https://www.eyeonannapolis.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adley Rutschman
Person
Kevin Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Batters#Consecutive Games#Home Games#Dirt Rally#The Flying Squirrels#Dl Hall#Double A Northeast League#Rhp Ofelky Peralta#Multi Hit Games#Pitch#Consecutive Rbi Singles#Lead#Richmond#Baysox 8th
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Hazleton Times

Mets win 5th straight

NEW YORK — Winners of five straight, the New York Mets have a big test brewing:. Jacob deGrom is getting an MRI. The two-time Cy Young Award winner was pulled after five innings with right side tightness in his return from an injury to a similar area, but the bullpen closed out a four-hitter as New York beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 Sunday.
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Mets top Orioles in ninth for sixth straight win

Rookie third-string catcher Patrick Mazeika delivered his second unusual walk-off RBI of the homestand Tuesday night as the New York Mets beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2. Jonathan Villar beat the throw home on Mazeika's grounder to first to score the winning run and give the Mets their sixth straight win.
MLBWLUC

Tigers sweep Royals for fourth straight win

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - Michael Fulmer shut down Kansas City’s ninth-inning rally for his second save, and the Detroit Tigers’ won 4-3 to extend the Royals’ losing streak to 11 games. Detroit led 4-1 entering the ninth, but Kansas City scored twice off Gregory Soto on a groundout by Carlos Santana and an RBI single from Salvador Perez. Fulmer relieved Soto and got a popout from Jorge Soler and struck out Andrew Benintendi swinging to end it. The Royals led the AL Central at the start of this skid but are now 16-20.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Kershaw fans 11, Dodgers top Miami 9-6 for 3rd straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit a three-run homer during the Dodgers’ eight-run second inning, and Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 11 strikeouts in Los Angeles' 9-6 victory over the Miami Marlins on Friday night. Mookie Betts and Austin Barnes had RBI doubles for the defending World Series...
NBAwillmarradio.com

Timberwolves Return Home Looking For Third Straight Win

(Minneapolis, MN) - After a three-game road trip, the Timberwolves return home for the final three games of the season, starting with a meeting against the Denver Nuggets. Minnesota is riding a two-game winning streak and hopes to avoid the season sweep at the hands of the Nuggets. The Timberwolves are 22-and-47 on the season.
Karns City, PAleadertimes.com

Karns City softball wins 12th straight game

The Karns City softball team won its 12th consecutive game on Monday afternoon, defeating Clarion Area, 15-0, in three innings. The Lady Gremlins racked up 12 hits in the game. Eight different players recorded a hit, and four had multiple hits. Ashley Fox also hit a home run to center field to lead off Karns City’s11- run second inning. Marra […]
MLBPosted by
Hazleton Times

RailRiders win fifth straight

SYRACUSE, N.Y. –The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders scored in eight of their nine turns at bat and hit four home runs to out-slug the Syracuse Mets 15-10 on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium. The RailRiders won five straight games to close out their season-opening series with the Mets. Luke Voit went 2-for-5...
Chatfield, MNFillmore County Journal

Warrior Baseball Wins Seventh Straight

Fresh off Caledonia boys state basketball runner-up finish, many of the same guys have helped the Warriors to a great start to the baseball season. Team Cal ran off three more wins the Week of May 26. On Tuesday, St. Charles came to town. Brad Augedahl’s group won 16-3 in five innings. It was their fourth straight 10-plus-run win (by a combined 58-6 score). The Warriors scored nine runs in the bottom of the first. Cal one thru three hitters Thane Meiners (1-1, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, 3 BB, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, Win), Austin Klug (3-4, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R), and Jake Staggemeyer (2-4, two 2Bs, 3 RBI, R) combined to drive in 11 runs. Andrew Kunelius (2-3, 2 R), Devin Vonderohe (2-2, 2 R), and Brady Augedahl (1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) also did work. Two nights later, things were tougher in Chatfield. Caledonia went up 2-0 in the first and never trailed, but the Gophers tied it in the third (2-2) and sixth (7-7). Trailing 7-4, Gopher Drew O’Connor doubled and scored after a Connor Jax hit. With the bases loaded, Henry Gathje had an RBI single making it 7-6. Caden Nolte’s RBI ground-out tied it 7-7. But in Caledonia’s top of seven, Vonderohe led off with a double. Chatfield got the next two out, but Gabe Morey singled, Vonderohe scoring on an error making it 8-7. Meiners than singled and Klug was walked to load bases. Staggemeyer’s 2-run single made it 10-7, which held as the final. Klug (2-2, 2B, 4 RBI, R, 2 BB) continued to pound the ball. Morey (2-2, 3 RBI), Meiners (3-4, 3 R, 5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, No Decision), Vonderohe (2-4, 2B, 2 R, 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, Win), Ayden Goetzinger (1-3, 2 R), and Staggemeyer (1-5, 2 RBI) helped. Chatfield was led by Max Aug (3-3, 2 RBI, 2 R), Seth Goetzinger (3-5, 2 R), O’Connor (2-2, 2B, R), Jax (1-3, RBI, 2 R), Gathje (1-3, RBI) and Nolte (2 RBI). The Warriors ended the week hosting River Falls, Wis. Trailing 1-0 in the third, Caledonia had five-run inning. Two-run hits by Klug (double) and Vonderohe (single) were big. The Warriors added two more in the fifth and prevailed 7-3. Klug (2-4, two 2Bs, 2 RBI, 2 R) and Casey Schultz (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R) had multiple hits. Kunelius (1-2, RBI, R) and Vonderohe (1-1, 2 RBI) added RBIs. The later picked up the win (6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 7 K). It was Caledonia’s seventh straight after a 4-3 loss to PEM to start the season (just days after basketball season ended). The River Falls game was the only win where the Warriors haven’t scored 10 runs. Caledonia (5-1, 7-1) is ranked #7 in Class AA. The Warriors are tied with L-A (5-1, 5-3) atop the TRC East. La Crescent (3-1, 3-2) also has one loss. PEM (6-1, 6-1) leads the West.
Waverly, PADaily Review & Sunday Review

Waverly golf wins fourth straight

The Waverly boys’ golf team won their fourth straight, topping Tioga 202-205 on Wednesday. Liam Traub earned medalist honors with a 44. He birdied the par four first hole. Aidan Westbrook birdied the par four second hole for Waverly and he shot a 51. Jack Knight shot a 53 and...
MLBMLB

Rocky homestand ends with 8th straight loss

KANSAS CITY -- The Royals began this season knowing they would need to play better in their division if they want to reach their goals in 2021, and this week’s homestand displayed the work they’ll have to do to get there. Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the White Sox finished off...
MLBGrand Forks Herald

White Sox outslug Twins for fifth straight win

Billy Hamilton matched a career high with four hits and finished a home run short of the cycle as the host Chicago White Sox powered past the Minnesota Twins 13-8 on Wednesday night for their fifth consecutive win. Chicago's Jose Abreu had a run-scoring triple among his two hits and...
Huntley, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Baseball: Huntley handles McHenry for 11th straight win

Huntley sought to apply pressure right away against McHenry on Friday, taking up where it left off on Thursday. That plan is easier to talk about than it is to execute, although the Red Raiders pulled it off quite nicely. Huntley used an error, a hit-and-run, another error and a sacrifice fly to push in its first two hitters and set the tone.
NBAchatsports.com

Gameday Rundown: HEAT Go For 5th Straight Win

Radio: 790AM, WAQI 710AM (Espanol) - The HEAT and Bucks meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, the teams split the previous two meetings, 1-1, both in Miami.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres top Mariners for eighth straight win

Two-out, run-scoring singles by Eric Hosmer and Austin Nola capped a tie-breaking, five-run fifth inning Saturday night as the San Diego Padres handed the visiting Seattle Mariners a 6-4 defeat. The win was the Padres eighth straight and 11th in their last 12 games, boosting San Diego into first in...
MLBPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Hall Overpowers Reading in Baysox Home Opener

DL Hall overwhelmed Reading on Opening Night in Bowie to the tune of nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings as the Baysox won going away 6-1 on Tuesday night. Hall, fanned seven of the first nine batters faced, and now has 19 strikeouts in just 9 1/3rd innings to begin his Double-A career.
Huntingdon, PAhuntingdondailynews.com

Rockets get 7th straight win

Ally Leidy pitched a one-hitter through four innings Thursday afternoon and Southern Huntingdon used a six-run third inning to pull away from host Forbes Road for its seventh win in a row and 13th victory in 14 outings with a 12-0 shutout in five innings. The win also clinched the Inter-County Conference South Division title for the Rockets.
MLBrestorationnewsmedia.com

Lux stars as Dodgers beat Giants 11-5 for 8th straight win

SAN FRANCISCO — Gavin Lux hit a grand slam, Julio Urías drove in three runs to help back his gem on ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Bowie, MDPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Offense Explodes in 9-0 Baysox Win Over Reading

The Bowie offense sent the home fans home happy for the second night in a row, as Adley Rutschman, Jaylen Ferguson, and Chris Hudgins all homered in front of 1,103 fans at Prince George’s Stadium. Kyle Bradish turned out his second stellar starting pitching performance of the year, this time...