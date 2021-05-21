Lefty Fans Seven Straight Batters in Baysox 8th Straight Win

Fresh off Caledonia boys state basketball runner-up finish, many of the same guys have helped the Warriors to a great start to the baseball season. Team Cal ran off three more wins the Week of May 26. On Tuesday, St. Charles came to town. Brad Augedahl’s group won 16-3 in five innings. It was their fourth straight 10-plus-run win (by a combined 58-6 score). The Warriors scored nine runs in the bottom of the first. Cal one thru three hitters Thane Meiners (1-1, 2B, 4 RBI, 3 R, 3 BB, 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, Win), Austin Klug (3-4, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R), and Jake Staggemeyer (2-4, two 2Bs, 3 RBI, R) combined to drive in 11 runs. Andrew Kunelius (2-3, 2 R), Devin Vonderohe (2-2, 2 R), and Brady Augedahl (1-2, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 3 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) also did work. Two nights later, things were tougher in Chatfield. Caledonia went up 2-0 in the first and never trailed, but the Gophers tied it in the third (2-2) and sixth (7-7). Trailing 7-4, Gopher Drew O’Connor doubled and scored after a Connor Jax hit. With the bases loaded, Henry Gathje had an RBI single making it 7-6. Caden Nolte’s RBI ground-out tied it 7-7. But in Caledonia’s top of seven, Vonderohe led off with a double. Chatfield got the next two out, but Gabe Morey singled, Vonderohe scoring on an error making it 8-7. Meiners than singled and Klug was walked to load bases. Staggemeyer’s 2-run single made it 10-7, which held as the final. Klug (2-2, 2B, 4 RBI, R, 2 BB) continued to pound the ball. Morey (2-2, 3 RBI), Meiners (3-4, 3 R, 5 1/3 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, No Decision), Vonderohe (2-4, 2B, 2 R, 1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, Win), Ayden Goetzinger (1-3, 2 R), and Staggemeyer (1-5, 2 RBI) helped. Chatfield was led by Max Aug (3-3, 2 RBI, 2 R), Seth Goetzinger (3-5, 2 R), O’Connor (2-2, 2B, R), Jax (1-3, RBI, 2 R), Gathje (1-3, RBI) and Nolte (2 RBI). The Warriors ended the week hosting River Falls, Wis. Trailing 1-0 in the third, Caledonia had five-run inning. Two-run hits by Klug (double) and Vonderohe (single) were big. The Warriors added two more in the fifth and prevailed 7-3. Klug (2-4, two 2Bs, 2 RBI, 2 R) and Casey Schultz (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R) had multiple hits. Kunelius (1-2, RBI, R) and Vonderohe (1-1, 2 RBI) added RBIs. The later picked up the win (6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 7 K). It was Caledonia’s seventh straight after a 4-3 loss to PEM to start the season (just days after basketball season ended). The River Falls game was the only win where the Warriors haven’t scored 10 runs. Caledonia (5-1, 7-1) is ranked #7 in Class AA. The Warriors are tied with L-A (5-1, 5-3) atop the TRC East. La Crescent (3-1, 3-2) also has one loss. PEM (6-1, 6-1) leads the West.