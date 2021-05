From this year to next, Zillow economists predict home prices will continue rising but sales will take a slight hit. Economists forecast a 11.8% home value appreciation growth through April 2022 with 2021 existing home sales to be 10.3% higher than 2020. Home price growth picked up speed during the past six months, resulting in Zillow adjusting its predictions from 10.4% value appreciation through April 2022 to the current 11.8% forecast. On the other side, sales forecasts for existing homes dipped down after seeing March numbers, from 6.41 million to 6.23 million.