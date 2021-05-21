‘It’s magical’: 3,800-acre Jasper County property will be protected for public use

PUBLIC NOTICE SAC-2010-00064 SLF III Hardeeville, LLC has applied to the US Army Corps of Engineers, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (SCDHEC) Offices of Wetlands and Water Quality Certification and OCRM Coastal Zone Consistency (CZC) for authorizations to impact 23.26 acres of jurisdictional freshwater wetland and 10.58-acres of excluded freshwater wetland and open waters to develop a mixed-use masterplan development for private use in Hardeeville, Jasper County, South Carolina. The project is subject to review for consistency with the policies of the SC Coastal Zone Management Program. SCDHEC is inviting comment and this serves as a public notice on their behalf. Comments will be accepted until June 4, 2021 and may be emailed to StoutCM@dhec.sc.gov or mailed to Chris Stout, DHEC OCRM, 1362 McMillan Ave; Suite 400, Charleston SC 29405. Project documentation may be reviewed at SCDHEC offices by appointment in Charleston or online at: www.sac.usace.army.mil/Missions/Regulatory/ Public-Notices/ AD# 1937851.