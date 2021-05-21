Dow, S&P 500 Strengthen on Upbeat Manufacturing Data
Markets are mixed midday, as Wall Street attempts to close out a mostly dismal week on an upbeat note. For one, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is up 150 points this afternoon, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) has also maintained most of its morning gains. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC),meanwhile, has slipped back into the red as Big Tech continues to face some pressure, though the index is still eyeing a win for the week.www.schaeffersresearch.com