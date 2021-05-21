newsbreak-logo
Public Health

More Students Moving Back to Classrooms After Board of Education Relaxes CDC Guidelines

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Principals at all levels of the school system are working to notify families that their students can return to school for either two or four days per week of in-person instruction – something that will occur for some students as early as Monday – in the wake of a decision by the Board of Education to give “reasonably flexible consideration to recommended distancing practices listed in the CDC guidelines.”

Eye On Annapolis

Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
Trusted source for news, commentary and events in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Maryland. Consistently publishing since 2009.

