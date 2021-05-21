More Students Moving Back to Classrooms After Board of Education Relaxes CDC Guidelines

This week has brought a few dizzying updates to the year-long school-reopening story. In a surprise move, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its COVID-19 safety guidance, telling people who have been fully vaccinated that, with some exceptions, they can now gather indoors as well as outside without face masks or social distancing. The announcement came just one day after the CDC also gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.