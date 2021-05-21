More Students Moving Back to Classrooms After Board of Education Relaxes CDC Guidelines
Principals at all levels of the school system are working to notify families that their students can return to school for either two or four days per week of in-person instruction – something that will occur for some students as early as Monday – in the wake of a decision by the Board of Education to give “reasonably flexible consideration to recommended distancing practices listed in the CDC guidelines.”www.eyeonannapolis.net