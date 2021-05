Seager went 3-for-5 with a double in the Dodgers' loss to the Angels on Sunday. The Dodgers were quiet offensively Sunday as Seager totaled three of the team's four hits. It was the second game in a row that he tallied three hits. He reached base safely eight times in the weekend series against the Angels. The 27-year-old is slashing .273/.388/.447 in a team-leading 152 plate appearances. He's been patient in drawing 18 walks to go along with four home runs, 19 runs and 19 RBI.