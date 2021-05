The move follows announcement that 2021 tour by Def Leppard and Motley Crue has been postponed until 2022, including July Petco Park show in San Diego. After being postponed for a year from 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic shutdown of live events, Green Day’s “Hella Mega Tour” with Fall Out Boy, Weezer and The Interrupters has now been pushed back by 12 days and rescheduled its dates and the order of the cities it will visit.