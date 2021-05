RENSSELAER — With just a week left until sectional, Rensselaer Central will spend the latter stages of the season building confidence as well as rekindling its offense. The Bombers (11-9) averaged nearly 12 runs a game over the first month of the season, translating to an 8-2 start. But the offense went cold over an eight-game stretch that saw them go 1-7 when they averaged just three runs per game.