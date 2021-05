I have a hundred feet of patio string light that I currently turn on but plugging into an outdoor receptacle. I'd prefer they come on when I turn on my hard-wired porch light (which is already at the right elevation on my exterior wall). I was thinking about adding a watertight cord grip to the octagon box behind the porch light, and cutting a short (1ft) length of outdoor extension cord to pass through it. The patio string light would plug into the dangling extension cord socket. You are not my electrician, I know, but is there anything wrong with this plan?