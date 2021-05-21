Best predictor of arrest rates? The 'birth lottery of history'

People of Asian and Pacific Islander descent have contributed much to the fabric of American culture and society, but our histories and stories aren’t often well-known. According to the U.S. Census, Asian and Pacific Islanders represent 5.7% of the U.S. population, with 6.5% of the U.S. population identifying as mixed-race Asian. May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. From the Smithsonian to the Wing Luke Museum, check out some of our favorite places to learn more about the invaluable contributions, sacrifices, and beauty bestowed upon America by people of Asian and Pacific Islander descent.