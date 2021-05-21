Kirkland & Ellis is first out-of-state firm to top Texas' revenue list
An out-of-state law firm has for the first time become the largest revenue-generating corporate law firm in Texas. Vilified and envied by competitors for its aggressive recruiting tactics, Chicago-founded Kirkland & Ellis leaped over law firms with 100-year-deep Texas roots such as Baker Botts, Norton Rose Fulbright and Vinson & Elkins to reach the pinnacle. It’s rise has been rapid: Kirkland didn’t have an office in Texas eight years ago.www.houstonchronicle.com