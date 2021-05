For the entirety of the present offseason, fans of the K.C. Chiefs have been waiting for news that the team was going to re-sign cornerback Bashaud Breeland. While he’s been a year-by-year rental, so to speak, he was undoubtedly a vital part of an overly sticky secondary for the last two seasons that allowed the team to climb to back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and the team’s first championship in 50 seasons. Now, however, it looks as if another team might be stepping into the picture instead of the Chiefs.