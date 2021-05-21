Legitimation strategies for coal exits in Germany and Canada

Aspire Global’s chief business development officer Paul Myatt explores the possibilities of the newly regulated German market as well as its impact on the wider industry. This is the start of a new era of gambling regulation in Germany. After sports betting, the federal states are now further regulating online casino to finally control the market. This will mean that consumers will benefit from clarity and security. Meanwhile, providers with a state seal of approval must meet a high standard of consumer and youth protection, including gambling addiction and fraud prevention. But it is still a new market, so what can we expect?