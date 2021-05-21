newsbreak-logo
Lifestyle

DayTrippers: The Adventure Park at Storrs

FOX 61
FOX 61
 3 days ago
MANSFIELD, Conn — Nick Spriggs has a knack for exploring the great outdoors. “It is one of the best feelings in the world,” he told FOX61. At The Adventure Park in Storrs, Spriggs and his team are welcoming you to clip in for the fun. It's a self-guided adventure park...

Hartford, CT
Hartford local news

