Deere Posts Second Quarter Results

wvik.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales and earnings rose sharply in the second quarter for John Deere. Friday the company reported results for February through April, compared to the same period a year ago when the pandemic was just getting underway. Worldwide sales and revenue rose 30 per cent to 12 billion dollars, and went...

www.wvik.org
Deere & Company reported net income of $1.790 billion for the second quarter ended May 2, 2021, or $5.68 per share, compared with net income of $666 million, or $2.11 per share, for the quarter ended May 3, 2020. For the first 6 months of the year, net income attributable to Deere & Company was $3.013 billion, or $9.55 per share, compared with $1.182 billion, or $3.73 per share, for the same period last year.