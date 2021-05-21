Deere Posts Second Quarter Results

TORONTO, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQI" or the "Company")(TSXV: SQD) (OTCQB: SQIDF), a precision medicine company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative rapid diagnostic testing for healthcare professionals, patients and consumers worldwide, announced today that due to the unfortunate continued travel restrictions and inability to cross the US/Canadian border since the COVID-19 pandemic began, including the inability to predict when travel restrictions will end, Mr. Robert Chioini, Chief Executive Officer, is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Chioini's departure becomes effective at the close of business, however he will remain available to help the Company during its transition. SQI wishes Mr. Chioini well in his next endeavor. Mr .Chioini is also resigning as a director of the Company.