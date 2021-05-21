newsbreak-logo
Commencal Could Pay for Local Bike Shop Repairs with New 'Care' Program

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommencal has announced a new Customer Care program that could see it pay for repairs at a customer's local bike shop. The program has been rolled out in Europe, Canada and the USA and is included in the purchase of a new bike from the brand. When a customer has an issue with a bike they will speak to a Commencal technician who will attempt to talk them through the problem but if the customer doesn't have "the necessary technical skills or tools" the bike can then be taken to a bike shop of the customer's choice and the cost will be covered by Commencal.

