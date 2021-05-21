newsbreak-logo
Gibson Dunn Entitled to Arbitrator's $700K Award for Unpaid Legal Fees, Appeals Court Rules

By Jason Grant
Law.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA state appeals court Thursday ruled that Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher should receive an arbitrator’s award of more than $700,000 in unpaid legal fees from former client World Class Capital Group, rejecting several of the investment firm’s arguments, including that it never entered into a written engagement for services with Gibson Dunn.

