Gibson Dunn Entitled to Arbitrator's $700K Award for Unpaid Legal Fees, Appeals Court Rules

On April 26, 2021, in McMorris v. Carlos Lopez & Associates, LLC,[1] Judges Calabresi, Katzmann, and Sullivan of the Second Circuit entered the muddy waters at the intersection of data privacy and constitutional law in addressing when a plaintiff in a data breach case has suffered a sufficient injury to establish standing to bring a lawsuit in federal court under Article III of the United States Constitution based on an increased risk of future identity theft. This question presented a matter of first impression for the Second Circuit, which sought to harmonize the divergent approaches taken by its sister circuits on this pressing—and oft-recurring—issue by articulating a non-exhaustive three-factor test to aid courts’ future adjudication of these highly fact-specific disputes. Applying this test, the Second Circuit affirmed the district court’s dismissal for lack of standing because the plaintiffs had failed to plead a sufficient risk of future identity fraud.