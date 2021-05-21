What Is One Direction Liam Payne’s Zodiac Sign?
Liam Payne earned the nickname of "Daddy Direction" while in the band One Direction. Funnily enough, Payne was not the oldest member in the band. The star got his nickname for his responsible persona, being the more mature one in the band while his fellow bandmates were often goofing around in interviews. He was in One Direction from 2010 to 2015 up until they took a hiatus after Made in the A.M. Find out when Payne was born and what his zodiac sign is, ahead.