newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bangor, ME

Bangor area’s new Korean restaurant sold out of food after 45 minutes

By Emily Burnham
Bangor Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorean Dad, a new Korean restaurant in Veazie, opened for business this week, and on its first day open sold out of all its food in 45 minutes. The restaurant, plans for which were announced by father-and-daughter team Changsu Kristopher Lee and Alexa Farron back in February, was initially slated to open on Center Street in Bangor. In April, however, the pair decided to open instead at 1492 State St. in Veazie, in the little stone building formerly occupied by the Stone Sparrow Cafe.

bangordailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
Bangor, ME
Food & Drinks
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
State
Maine State
City
Veazie, ME
Bangor, ME
Restaurants
Bangor, ME
Lifestyle
City
Bangor, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean Food#Cooking#Food Drink#Street Food#State Street#The Stone Sparrow Cafe#The Bangor Daily News#Social Media Daily#Restaurant#Korean Dad#Seafood Pancake#Center Street#Takeout#Homemade Kimchi#Maine North#Tofu Stew#Bibimbap#Supplies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

Small Portland Restaurant Named Best Place In Maine For Chicken Fingers

Chicken fingers are the ultimate comfort food for many people. That's probably because it's difficult to mess up a chicken finger. At its worst, it could be a little chewy with a crust that's a little underwhelming but nothing that a good sauce can't cover up. At its best, chicken fingers can put a smile on your face with the right spices, breading and fry on them. The problem is that almost every restaurant has chicken fingers on the menu. It'd be nearly impossible to try every single chicken finger and report back. So if you're on the lookout for your next favorite chicken finger, one Portland restaurant has been given the title of "best chicken fingers in Maine" by Eat This.
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Hot wheels: Maine food trucks are growing in numbers, varieties

Strawberry shortcake and “sweetabaga” sweet potato and rutabaga waffles are menu staples at the Pink Waffle, Roux Kehoe’s new mobile eatery. It debuted in early May with stops outside a Portland brewery and a Scarborough fitness studio. “The weekend was a huge success,” he says. “I sold out about an...
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

Orono Bog Boardwalk reopens

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a spot in the Bangor City Forest that some have been itching to get to. It was shut down because of the pandemic, but the wait is over. It’s back. It’s this spot in the Bangor City Forest that really seems to put a smile...
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Services, food, art: Maine entrepreneurs compete to be ‘Top Gun’

Pizza dough, dental services, vacation upgrades, bike fleets. Those are just some of the entrepreneurial ideas making the grade for the 2021 Top Gun Program. Eight entrepreneurs have been selected to compete as finalists in the statewide Top Gun Showcase on May 26 for a chance to win $25,000. The...
Maine StateWPFO

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

A Frighteningly Awesome Tree Sculpture Will Welcome Visitors To Stephen King’s Home In Maine

For years, one of the most well-known tourist attractions in Bangor has been Stephen and Tabitha King's iconic house. For fans of the master of horror, the idea that they could step foot in his house (or even just snap a photo outside of it) is a thrill of a lifetime. But recently, there's been one noticeable eyesore in the yard of the King's house. A dead tree. It seemed fitting for many fans, but Tabitha King viewed it differently. She wanted to give it a second life.
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Maine woodworking business sees boom

NEW GLOUCESTER (WGME) — Business is booming for a couple in New Gloucester. Their woodworking company has been named Maine’s top shop on the popular website Etsy. Ross and Carie Gauvin are the co-owners of Rowe Station Woodworks. They said their business’s big sellers are these floating picture ledges. They’re...
Bangor, MEwabi.tv

Restaurants react to mask and social distance mandates to be lifted

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Mills Administration announced Friday that Maine will adopt the U.S. CDC’s new guidance which allows fully vaccinated Americans not to wear face coverings indoors, effective May 24, 2021. Because the social distancing protocols are lifted when people eat and drink, restaurants are allowed to return...
Maine Statechaindrugreview.com

Tom’s of Maine unveils new packaging

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Do Good. Work Hard. Not Just Talk. Happy People, Happy Planet. These may sound like catchy t-shirt slogans from the 1970s, but they’re actually part of the new activism-inspired packaging design unveiled by natural care leader Tom’s of Maine, a socially responsible company that emerged amidst the many vibrant movements of the decade.
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Three Maine conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield over Kennebec dams

Three conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield Renewable Partners for what the groups say are repeated violations of the federal Endangered Species Act, the latest salvo over Brookfield's dams on the Kennebec River. Four dams owned by Brookfield (NYSE: BEP) between Waterville and Skowhegan threaten the survival of Atlantic salmon,...