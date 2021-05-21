Bangor area’s new Korean restaurant sold out of food after 45 minutes
Korean Dad, a new Korean restaurant in Veazie, opened for business this week, and on its first day open sold out of all its food in 45 minutes. The restaurant, plans for which were announced by father-and-daughter team Changsu Kristopher Lee and Alexa Farron back in February, was initially slated to open on Center Street in Bangor. In April, however, the pair decided to open instead at 1492 State St. in Veazie, in the little stone building formerly occupied by the Stone Sparrow Cafe.bangordailynews.com