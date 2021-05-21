Religion Calendar

St. John's United Church of Christ, 715 Reid Ave., Lorain, Worship 11 a.m. Message: "Let the Holy Spirit work with you." Everyone is welcome; handicapped accessible. First United Methodist Church, 312 Third St., celebrates the Pentecost onSunday with the Rev. W. Kent Joy delivering the message “Why do We Stand Gazing Upward?” In-person services have resumed. Safety protocols will be used. Temperature checks, masks and physical distancing protocols will be followed. Not comfortable to worship in-person? Tune in at 11 a.m. on WEOL 930AM/100.3FM or visit www.elyriafirstumc.org to get the link to the YouTube video. Community breakfast is offered 9:30-10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Carryout packages are handed out at the Holly Lane kitchen entrance.