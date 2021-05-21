newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lorain, OH

Religion Calendar

By Donna Ponczocha The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. John's United Church of Christ, 715 Reid Ave., Lorain, Worship 11 a.m. Message: "Let the Holy Spirit work with you." Everyone is welcome; handicapped accessible. First United Methodist Church, 312 Third St., celebrates the Pentecost onSunday with the Rev. W. Kent Joy delivering the message “Why do We Stand Gazing Upward?” In-person services have resumed. Safety protocols will be used. Temperature checks, masks and physical distancing protocols will be followed. Not comfortable to worship in-person? Tune in at 11 a.m. on WEOL 930AM/100.3FM or visit www.elyriafirstumc.org to get the link to the YouTube video. Community breakfast is offered 9:30-10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Carryout packages are handed out at the Holly Lane kitchen entrance.

chroniclet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Lorain, OH
Lorain, OH
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Services#Pentecost#Community Breakfast#Message#In Person Services#Joy#Tune#The Rev#Temperature Checks#Carryout Packages#Stand#Safety Protocols#Holly Lane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Youtube
Related
Avon, OHMorning Journal

Avon: Neighborhood Alliance holds flower sale fundraiser

Blooming flowers surrounded the stands at Pickering Hill Farms at 35669 Detroit Road in Avon. As part of the second annual flower fundraising event for the Neighborhood Alliance, two Lorain County growers - Uncle John’s Plant Farm and Green Circle Growers - provided flowers for the sales. “This fundraiser is...
Amherst, OHChronicle-Telegram

Local Kiwanis clubs, Good Knights team up to build beds

AMHERST — Local Kiwanis clubs and the Good Knights of Lorain County came together to build beds and greet the Kiwanis International President as he visited Amherst on Friday. President Arthur Riley made the stop at the construction site where members of both organizations were busy at work and was...
Amherst, OHMorning Journal

Amherst Eagles hosting dinner to benefit Patriots Park artwork

Supporters of Lorain County veterans and public art can enjoy a meal for a good cause on May 16. The Amherst Eagles, 1161 Milan Ave., will host a spaghetti dinner fundraiser noon to 4 p.m. for the Patriots Park Mural Project. It will become an outdoor art gallery displaying new...
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Domonkas library plans book sale

A book sale is planned at the Domonkas Branch of the Lorain Public Library System. It is sponsored by Friends of the Domonkas Public Library. It is set for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 19, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. May 20, 2 to 5:30 p.m. May 21 and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 22.
Avon, OHMorning Journal

Avon library to hold book sale

A book sale will be at the Avon Branch of the Lorain Public Library. It is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 17 to May 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 21 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22. The book sale is sponsored by the...
Lorain, OHChronicle-Telegram

Southside Block Watch hosts first responders' dinner for third year

LORAIN — St. Francis-Cabrini Church was a sea of blue and silver police vehicles Tuesday evening, but not because a crime had been committed. Officers from the Lorain Police Department, its SWAT team, and Lorain firefighters stopped by the Southside Block Watch's third annual First Responders Dinner for a hot dinner, dessert, raffles and relaxation with community members.
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Lorain church plans clothing sale

Lorain Lighthouse United Methodist Church, 3015 Meister Road in Lorain, announced it will have a clothing sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., May 21. Clothes will be sold for 50 cents a bag, according to a news release from the church. The sale will take place in the parking lot of the church.
Lorain, OHChronicle-Telegram

Blessing of the Fleet returns to Hungarian Reformed Church

LORAIN — The annual blessing of the fleet will return to the Hungarian Reformed Church next month. The Hungarian Reformed Church Men’s Brotherhood, with Lorain County Styler’s Car Club, will sponsor the third annual blessing of the fleet from noon to 4 p.m. June 5 in the church parking lot off East 31st Street in Lorain. The blessing will be at 2 p.m., rain or shine, and the public is invited.
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Historic Lorain church plans steeple restoration

A landmark church in downtown Lorain will get a helping hand for its topmost cross and tower. Lorain’s Building, Housing and Planning Department plans to use $100,000 to cover the costs of restoring the steeple atop God’s Kngdom Worship Center, 423 Washington Ave. The historic building for decades also was...
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Lorain High School students come out for free prom

Lorain High School students were treated to a free prom May 7 at The Shipyards event center on the Black River. The school district announced the senior class members would gather in person for the annual dinner and dance to celebrate the approaching end of the 2020-2021 school year. “So...
Lorain, OHMorning Journal

Lorain Broadway plant sale coming to benefit church's urban farm

A plant sale is scheduled for gardeners with spring fever -- and to help the community meals at a church in downtown Lorain. Solidarity Farms will sell starter plants May 8 and 9 outside Union Town Provisions, 422 Broadway, which also will have menu items with locally grown greens. The...