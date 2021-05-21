New ‘seriously nice’ Breeze Airways, chooses Tampa International for its inaugural flight
From Tampa Bay, Breeze will inaugurate service on 10 routes, most of which are currently not served, the airline said.www.bizjournals.com
From Tampa Bay, Breeze will inaugurate service on 10 routes, most of which are currently not served, the airline said.www.bizjournals.com
The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay