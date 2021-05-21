newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

New ‘seriously nice’ Breeze Airways, chooses Tampa International for its inaugural flight

By Alexis Muellner
Posted by 
Tampa Bay Business Journal
Tampa Bay Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From Tampa Bay, Breeze will inaugurate service on 10 routes, most of which are currently not served, the airline said.

www.bizjournals.com
Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa Bay Business Journal

Tampa, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
252K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/tampabay
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Industry
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Industry
Tampa, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breeze Airways#Tampa Bay#Tampa International#Airline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Warwick, RIABC6.com

Breeze airways named new airline at T.F. Green Airport

WARWICK, RI (WLNE) – Rhode Island’s main airport is getting a new airline. Breeze airways will make T.F. Green Airport one of its 16 inaugural locations. The company is founded by David Neelman who helped start up the airline Jet Blue. The goal of the airline is to offer direct...
Oklahoma City, OKgreateroklahomacity.com

Breeze Airways to bring service to OKC, Tulsa

Breeze Airways has announced new nonstop service between Oklahoma City and Tampa, New Orleans and San Antonio and also between Tulsa and the same destinations. In a release, the company affiliated with JetBlue said its first flight out of Oklahoma City will be to Tampa on July 1, followed by San Antonio and New Orleans on July 15.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Axios

Startup Breeze Airways to begin flying May 27

Breeze Airways announced this week that it will begin flying on May 27 with flights mostly in the southeastern and central United States, AP reports. The state of play: Customers can start scheduling flights to and from specific airports in Virginia, Florida, Connecticut, South Carolina, Ohio, Alabama, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Arkansas, according to the company's website. Flights start at $39 one way.
Lifestylestupiddope.com

Breeze Airways Announces Debut Service From 16 Cities Including Tampa Bay, Charleston, Norfolk and New Orleans

Breeze Airways, the new “Seriously Nice” U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, today unveiled its debut network, comprising 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast and Eastern US. The first flights will operate between Charleston, SC, Tampa, FL and Hartford, CT, starting May 27, with remaining destinations to be added each week through July 22, 2021. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app, starting at just $39* one way.
LifestyleAugusta Free Press

Low-cost carrier Breeze Airways to invest $5.2 million at Norfolk International Airport

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Breeze Airways, a new U.S.- based airline providing low-cost, nonstop service to mid-size markets, will invest $5.2 million to establish an operations center in the City of Norfolk. The company targets underserved and unserved cities without nonstop service and has identified dozens...
LifestylePosted by
Reuters

New U.S. airline Breeze Airways makes pitch to smaller cities

Start-up low-cost U.S. airline Breeze Airways on Friday said it would begin service next week, focusing on flights between smaller U.S. cities that don't have direct service from larger carriers. The airline is founded by David Neeleman, his fifth commercial airline start-up including JetBlue (JBLU.O) and Canada's WestJet. Breeze, which...
Lifestylebusinesswest.com

Bradley International Airport Welcomes Breeze Airways

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority (CAA) announced that Bradley International Airport is one of the launch airports for Breeze Airways. The newly founded carrier announced its official, national debut with the rollout of a route network across the U.S. At Bradley, it will launch four new, non-stop destinations this summer, including Charleston, S.C. (beginning May 27), and Columbus, Ohio; Norfolk, Va.; and Pittsburgh (all beginning July 22).
Traveltribuneledgernews.com

New airline chooses Huntsville International Airport for launch

A new low fare airline has chosen Huntsville International Airport as one of 16 cities for its initial launch. Breeze Airways will begin non-stop service from Huntsville International Airport (HSV) to Charleston (CHS), New Orleans (MSY) and Tampa (TPA) as part of its air service launch this summer. Service will...
Aerospace & Defensemynews13.com

JetBlue founder launches Breeze Airways with low fares, no middle seats

The friendly skies are about to get a whole lot “nicer” with the launch of Breeze Airways, a new low-cost airline with the goal of being “seriously nice.”. The brainchild of JetBlue founder David Neeleman, Breeze aims to provide “nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares.” The company claims that 95% of its routes currently have no nonstop airline service.
Industryrunwaygirlnetwork.com

Breeze Airways seeks to play ‘nice’ as tickets go on sale

US start-up Breeze Airways will take to the skies for its inaugural revenue service on 27 May, flying between Charleston, Tampa and Hartford with Embraer E-Jets, while vowing to offer a ‘Seriously Nice’ product for passengers. Having yesterday received a US DOT waiver to sell tickets, Breeze this morning unveiled...
LifestyleSouthwest Times Record

New airline Breeze Airways takes off May 27 with $39 fares, no middle seats and nonstop flights to smaller cities

Breeze Airways, a new budget airline from the founder of JetBlue, will take off on May 27 with flights concentrated in the southeastern U.S. The airline, whose launch was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic that devastated travel, initially plans to offer flights to and from four airports: Tampa, Florida; Charleston, South Carolina; New Orleans; and Norfolk, Virginia.
Louisville, KYlanereport.com

Low-cost Breeze Airways coming to Louisville airport

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new, low-cost airline service will take flight from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) next week, airport officials announced Friday. Flights will start at $39. Breeze Airways, a new carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, unveiled its debut network, comprising 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities....
Columbus, OHcolumbusunderground.com

CMH Selected for Launch of New Airline, Breeze Airways

John Glenn Columbus International Airport has been selected for the launch of airline start-up Breeze Airways this summer. The low-cost airline is the fifth founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue, Azul, WestJet and Morris Air. The airline will offer point-to-point flights from smaller secondary airports for...
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

Breeze Airways Announces Routes and Service from 16 Cities

Breeze Airways, the new “Seriously Nice” U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, today unveiled its debut network, comprising 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast and Eastern US. Breeze will focus most flights from four main airports: Tampa, FL; Charleston, SC; New Orleans, LA; and Norfolk, VA.