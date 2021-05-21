New ‘seriously nice’ Breeze Airways, chooses Tampa International for its inaugural flight

Breeze Airways, the new “Seriously Nice” U.S. carrier from JetBlue founder David Neeleman, today unveiled its debut network, comprising 39 nonstop routes between 16 cities in the Southwest, Midwest, Southeast and Eastern US. The first flights will operate between Charleston, SC, Tampa, FL and Hartford, CT, starting May 27, with remaining destinations to be added each week through July 22, 2021. Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app, starting at just $39* one way.