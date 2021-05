After missing the 2020 Great Minnesota Get-Together, State Fair fans can get a taste of some of their beloved favorites and meander the familiar Fairgrounds later this month. The Minnesota State Fair announced Tuesday that “Kickoff to Summer at the Fair” will be a walk-around event of five days of food, beverages, live music and more at the Fairgrounds in Falcon Heights from May 27-31. Attendance will be limited to 10,000 during various timeslots each day.