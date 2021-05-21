The Ever-Growing Role of Sea Creatures in Various Gaming Streams

Point and click adventure games are usually focused on the narrative and puzzles. These games were pretty popular back in the day but over the years, more adventure games have dropped the point and click aspect completely. In this list, we’re going to highlight some newer point-and-click horror games that you should try out. Some of these titles may not be as focused on the classic point and click gameplay aspect, but they are full of puzzles and a heavy focus around telling a story. We’re trying to stay with more modern video games so everything in this list at the time of writing this article is not older than 2010.