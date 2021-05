HUDSON – The First United Methodist Church (FUMC), 34 Felton Street, Hudson, will hold a “Caring for Caregivers” meeting on Monday, May 17 from 11 a.m to 12 p.m. In a recent press release FUMC stated, “In these current difficult times of isolation, caregiving for a loved one may have become more challenging. The church has recognized a yearning in the community for a place to gather, intended for those in the position of being a caregiver and who need to be with others going through difficult times caring for their loved ones.”