ML school board holds brief special meeting

The Madison Central School Board meets for its regular monthly meeting Monday. The board has a number of items on its agenda, including a discussion on the school district’s preliminary budget for the next year and approval of the district’s certified agreement. Board members will also discuss the summer lunch program and consider food service agreements with St. Thomas and Harrisburg Schools. Also on the agenda for the board are several personnel items, the issuance of the district’s 2021-2022 certified Title One teacher contracts, and consideration of a contract for the district’s Curriculum and Special Development Director. An executive session for personnel matters is scheduled for the end of today’s meeting.