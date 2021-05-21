newsbreak-logo
ML school board holds brief special meeting

Cottonwood County Citizen Online
 3 days ago

The Mt. Lake Public School Board held a brief special meeting Friday morning. The lone item on the agenda was the hiring of Kandice Byron as a full-time elementary English-language learner instructor for the 2021-22 school year. At Monday's regular meeting, it was announced that the board's June meeting will...

