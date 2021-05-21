Fighting for moms' rights: Carbon County woman pushing to stop maternal profiling

Join me, re-elect Tyra Boni, clerk of courts. Tyra and her team of professionals have made remarkable and verifiable progress in an office previously in total disarray when the former clerk retired, was arrested, convicted and jailed. I give due credit to the appointed interim and short-term clerk who made an admirable effort laying groundwork for Tyra’s team. Sometimes one’s greatest success is setting one’s successor up for success. However, it’s Tyra’s leadership that propelled the remarkable progress of the past 16 months; from shambles of a short time ago to standard setting for Carbon County row offices and sixth-class county peer offices.