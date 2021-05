The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the 6th pick and Canes defensive end Jaelan Phillips with the 18th pick. Miami moved from the third pick to the sixth pick where they took Waddle but according to Mike Florio who joined the show this morning, the Dolphins may have taken Waddle over Ja'Maar Chase anyway. Only time will tell how these two picks work out but one thing is for sure, they need to make an immediate impact for the Dolphins this season. Check out the video above to see Joe Rose's reaction to the picks and join us bright and early at 6:00 a.m. on Monday morning as we break down the rest of this weekend's draft. Have a great weekend!