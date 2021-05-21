newsbreak-logo
University of Hartford president Gregory Woodward admits inaccuracy in biography, says he never played Division I soccer

By Alex Putterman, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
West Hartford, CT - 11/2/17 - University of Hartford President Gregory Woodward, center, speaks to sophomore Jade Baker, right, and other students at The Commons Thursday afternoon following a recent incident of abuse on campus that may be regarded as a hate crime.

In an email to staff and faculty Friday, University of Hartford president Gregory Woodward admitted to an inaccuracy in his biography on the school website, which had previously stated he played Division I soccer.

“Nearly 50 years ago, I walked onto the varsity Villanova University soccer team as a first-year student and played for one year before transferring,” Woodward wrote. “The University’s athletics program was of the highest caliber at the time and that has always been how I recalled my experience. However, I now know the NCAA formally created the current three divisions in 1973, with men’s soccer added in 1982, after my experience. Therefore, the team was not recognized as Division I when I played.”

“I apologize for this inaccuracy and it has been corrected,” he wrote.

Woodward’s apology comes as UHart prepares to shift its athletic department from Division I to Division III, following an early May vote by the school’s Board of Regents.

The move, which Woodward has said will refocus UHart’s priorities on academics, has been unpopular with many athletes, coaches and alumni, who argue that Division I sports benefit the school through publicity, fundraising and alumni engagement.

Until recently, Woodward’s biography on the UHart website stated he “played Division I soccer,” a claim also mentioned in a 2016 introductory email. Meanwhile, articles published about him, including on the UConn Foundation website , said he received an athletic scholarship.

Villanova, however, did not have a Division I men’s soccer program until 1982, after Woodward attended. Representatives from other schools Woodward attended — UConn, Cornell and Ithaca College — said they have no record of him playing varsity soccer there either.

Woodward’s email to the university community Friday came after The Courant and other news outlets had begun investigating the claim he had played Division I.

A university spokesperson declined comment Friday.

Also in his email, Woodward addressed his early departure from a commencement ceremony last weekend. Videos on social media showed students jeering Woodward as he stood to speak, prompting the president to leave the ceremony before his planning closing remarks.

“During Saturday evening’s ceremony, it was clear there were going to be continued interruptions from some members of the audience, including shouting and sharing inappropriate language as graduates crossed the stage,” Woodward wrote. “Since most of the language was directed at me, I excused myself to allow the spotlight to remain where it belonged — on our graduates.”

Woodward wrote that he believed the decision to shift from Division I to Division III was “is in the best long-term interest of the University and our students.”

“I want to reiterate a majority of the Board is made up of University of Hartford alumni, and the full board has only the school’s best interest at heart,” he wrote. “We are proud of the fact that our Board is made up of leaders from major corporations and diverse industries, and that we have several finance and management experts who oversee complex businesses. They are confident in the process we engaged in and the validity of the audited data used to make a final decision regarding the future of athletics.”

Alex Putterman can be reached at aputterman@courant.com .

Hartford, CT
