newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lee County, FL

Masks continue to be required in Lee County schools for remainder of school year

WINKNEWS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lee County School district said masks will continue to be used indoors for the remainder of the school year. In a letter to parents, the school district said masking will be voluntary for outside activities, as long as social distancing guidelines are being followed. Masking will be on a...

www.winknews.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Lee County, FL
Education
Lee County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
Lee County, FL
Government
County
Lee County, FL
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer School#The Lee#Cdc#The New School#Masking#Area Schools#Medical Schools#School Year#Medical Students#Cdc#School Board Meetings#Masks#Medical Guidance#Parents#Staff Concerns#Employees#Environment#Memorandums
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Washington Business Journal

The School District of Lee County, Florida Seeking Interim Superintendent of Schools

FORT MYERS, Fla. (May 14, 2021) – The School District of Lee County is seeking an interim superintendent of schools to lead the District while it conducts a broader search to fill a permanent position. The interim superintendent will lead the administrative, instructional and support staff of Lee County schools in the continued implementation of its strategic plan, designing, developing and maintaining the best possible education, programs and services for District students. Located in Southwest Florida, The School District of Lee County is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33rd largest district in the U.S. with a growing enrollment of more than 95,000 students, 120 schools and 12,000 employees. “Selecting the right candidate for this important position is key to the success of our District, our employees and our students, and we will be taking great consideration as we go through each resume,” said Debbie Jordan, chair of the board of directors for The School District of Lee County. “An interim superintendent with a passion for education will allow our District to continue carrying forward its strategic vision while we undergo a national search for a permanent superintendent.” The selected candidate will fulfill a six-month contract beginning June 2021 with monthly extensions as needed until the permanent superintendent is selected. The interim superintendent will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position. Candidates must have a master’s degree or higher with documented history of progressive responsibility as an executive in the public or private sector. Applicants must submit a resume and cover letter via email to BoardOffice@LeeSchools.net. Applications must be submitted by 9 a.m. on May 21. The School Board of Lee County will review applicants and present recommendations by June 9, and the selected interim superintendent will begin June 15. To learn more about the position and The School District of Lee County, visit www.LeeSchools.net/Careers. About The School District of Lee County Lee County Public Schools is the ninth-largest district in Florida and the 33rd largest district in the United States. The District educates more than 95,000 students in grades K-12 and is a model for others in the state and around the nation. With approximately 12,000 full- and part-time employees, the District is one of the county’s largest employers.
Fort Myers, FLWINKNEWS.com

Community members protest idea of merging FMPD, LCSO

Protesters gathered outside Fort Myers City Hall Monday to demand Fort Myers Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office remain separate entities. This comes after a council member suggested they merge into one, as Police Chief Derrick Diggs is in line for a new job. Several people told us they...
Lee County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Monday’s Coronavirus Updates: 1,976 new cases and 58 new deaths reported

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, there have been 2,293,980 positive cases of the coronavirus recorded in the state. The case count includes 2,251,148 Florida residents and 42,832 non-Florida residents. There are 36,133 Florida resident deaths reported, 724 non-resident deaths, and 93,148 hospitalizations at some point during illness, according to the Florida Department of Health.
Boca Grande, FLbocabeacon.com

Another shot across the bow at the NHR

BY SUSAN HANAFEE – Even as the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board was conducting its routine monthly meeting this Wednesday, the skirmish over a controversial plan to nominate 129 downtown residences to the National Register of Historic Places was heating up at the local, county and state levels. The latest...
Cape Coral, FLWINKNEWS.com

New vaccination site to open in Cape Coral

Starting next week, you’ll have another option for getting your COVID-19 vaccination in Cape Coral. The city and Curative have been working closely with the state and private partners to vaccinate people in our area as quickly and safely as possible. About 38% of people in Lee County are fully...
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Red tide alerts issued for most of Lee County’s coastline

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Red tide blooms were reported along a majority of Lee County’s coastline Friday afternoon. The Florida Department of Health is Lee County said the red tide blooms were reported near Tarpon Bay Road Beach, Lighthouse Beach, Lynn Hall Beach Park, Lover’s Key State Park, and Bonita Springs Beach Park. Multiple health alerts have been issued for those areas.
Lee County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Red tide reported at multiple Lee County beaches

Florida Department of Health in Lee County (DOH-Lee) reported Friday red tide blooms near Tarpon Bay Road Beach, Lighthouse Beach, Lynn Hall Beach Park, Lover’s Key State Park and Bonita Springs Beach Park. According to the health department, “Some people may have mild and short-lived respiratory symptoms such as eye,...
Lee County, FLfloridaweekly.com

Lee commissioners authorize help for homeless families

The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to authorize the Family Transition Collaborative program to provide temporary hotel stays and connection to permanent housing for families who are experiencing homelessness. Families, already identified, will be assigned a case manager who will work with them to identify permanent housing. After placement...
Lee County, FLcapecoralbreeze.com

Ready to snap on your running shoes?

There will be two seats up for election on the Lee Board of County Commissioners in November 2022. Women For a Better Lee would like to hear from women who may want to consider running. QUALIFICATIONS:. Must NOT serve the whims of special interests (i.e., developers, attorneys, Realtors) or regurgitate...
Bonita Springs, FLfloridaweekly.com

Preferred Travel hosting blood drive in Bonita Springs

Preferred Travel is asking individuals to spend a few minutes and save a life by donating blood on Monday, May 17. The travel agency will host the Lee Health Blood Mobile in the parking lot of their new Bonita Springs office located at 3960 Via Del Rey from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.