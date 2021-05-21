newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Merkel pledges money, doses to help poorer countries vaccinate

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e6c7I_0a73pskG00

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has committed a further 100 million euros to the COVAX global vaccine initiative and will directly donate up to 30 million surplus vaccine doses to poorer countries, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Merkel urged other EU countries to follow Germany’s example in giving any left-over vaccines to countries that lack their own supplies. She was speaking at a news conference after a G20 summit on COVAX, which aims to ensure less developed countries can also vaccinate their populations.

“We want to strengthen the role of the World Health Organisation,” she said, adding that there would also be a leaders’ meeting on this issue in coming days.

Reuters

Reuters

126K+
Followers
146K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pledges#Eu Countries#Eu Countries#Vaccine Doses#Developed Countries#Covax#G20#Poorer Countries#Populations#Money#Berlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
News Break
Vaccines
Related
EnvironmentMinneapolis Star Tribune

Germany's Merkel: build political majority vs climate change

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she understands young people's frustration about the pace of efforts to combat climate change, but is stressing the need to build political majorities to support effective action. Merkel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ambitious plan to reduce Germany's greenhouse gas emissions to 'net...
EnvironmentPosted by
WDBO

Merkel to youth: Build political support for climate action

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she understands young people's frustration about the pace of efforts to combat climate change, but is stressing the need to build political majorities to support effective action. Merkel's Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ambitious plan to reduce Germany's greenhouse gas emissions...
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

Merkel: Climate protection depends on political majorities

German Chancellor Angela Merkel stressed on Saturday that far-reaching climate protection measures could be implemented only with the corresponding political majorities. "I understand - and it makes me a little sad, of course - that young people say, 'man, we had to go to court first before those in the government actually give us what we're entitled to," she said during a discussion with German climate activist Luisa Neubauer.
EuropePosted by
Reuters

Germany's small liberal party eyes big role in Merkel succession

BERLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - After 16 years of rule under Angela Merkel, a small party that believes in big tax cuts and legalising cannabis wants to play kingmaker in Germany’s next government. They might just pull it off. The latest opinion polls indicate that no two parties will command...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Merkel rejects bringing forward Germany's exit from coal

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday rejected demands to bring forward an exit date for ending coal generation in Germany, currently set at 2038. “Those affected need some reliability on the path to climate neutrality,” Merkel said. “I don’t want to unravel this again after...
Protestsdailyjournal.net

The Latest: Germany’s Merkel condemns anti-Israel protests

JERUSALEM — The Latest on the stepped-up fighting between Israel and militant Hamas rulers (all times local):. BERLIN — Chancellor Angela Merkel’s spokesman says Germany won’t tolerate anti-Semitic demonstrations amid tensions in the Middle East. Anti-Israel protests in several cities this week have drawn concern and condemnation, particularly a protest...
Public Healthindustryglobalnews24.com

43 COUNTRIES PLEDGED TO BATTLE THE PANDEMIC IN INDIA

More countries are joining hands to combat the raging second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India. New Delhi, one of the worst affected states from the novel coronavirus, has received 87 consignments from 28 countries in the last 15 days. The government has set up three dedicated channels to...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Merkel tells Netanyahu she hopes for a rapid end to Gaza fighting

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by telephone on Monday she hoped for a rapid end to Israeli-Palestinian fighting, a German government spokesman said. Merkel also condemned protests in Germany at which "hate and anti-Semitism are spread", the spokesman added. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust...
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Merkel condemns synagogue attacks - spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned attacks on synagogues and other Jewish cultural institutions in Germany, her spokesman said on Friday. German police on Wednesday detained more than a dozen men in three cities suspected of damaging a synagogue, burning Israeli flags and starting a fire at a Jewish memorial site, with authorities warning there could be further protests over the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.
PharmaceuticalsReliefweb.int

Analysis shows 87% of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given in wealthier countries, despite surges in cases in conflict-affected countries, warns IRC

New York, NY, May 12, 2021 — COVID-19 vaccine distribution has been largely concentrated in higher income countries, despite dire need in conflict-affected areas as more transmissible COVID-19 variants drive up cases and intensify pressure on already strained health systems. Inequitable vaccine access has seen the US, UK and the EU each pre-purchase enough approved COVID-19 doses to vaccinate their populations more than twice over; excess doses could vaccinate people aged 16 and over of all 20 of the IRC's 2021 Emergency Watchlist countries.
TravelKeene Sentinel

EU agrees on COVID certificates to sweep away barriers on travel

BRUSSELS — European policymakers struck a deal Thursday to sweep away travel barriers among European countries through a digital certificate system, another step toward normalizing global movement after more than a year in which the modern, interconnected world has seemed on pause because of the pandemic. The agreement seeks to...
HealthKeene Sentinel

EU to reopen borders to travelers with accepted vaccines

BRUSSELS — The European Union has agreed to open its borders to vaccinated Americans and others, after more than a year in which travel into the bloc has been severely restricted, a spokesman said Wednesday. The decision represents a formal turning point away from the eerie, economy-sapping status quo of...
Medical & Biotechsandiegouniontribune.com

Vaccine makers pledge 2.3B doses to less wealthy nations

ROME — A global health summit that underlined the growing disparity between rich and poor countries during the pandemic closed Friday with pledges by pharmaceutical companies to deliver more than 1.3 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to low- and middle-income countries this year. Italian Premier Mario Draghi, host of the...
HealthPosted by
Forbes

Vaccine Equity - Developing Countries Need Our Help

I am an Infectious Disease specialist and author of Resilience: One Family's Story of Hope and Triumph over Evil and of Conducting Clinical Research, the essential guide to the topic. A few months ago India was doing relatively well and the US was getting crushed by a devastating second Covid-19...