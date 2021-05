Tony Hawk turns 53 today and fans were in the mood to celebrate. The beloved skateboarding icon has been doing it for a long time. But, he’s beginning to slow down just a bit. Last year saw the release of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater Remastered 1+2. That game drew critical acclaim and a lot of celebration on social media for how closely it stayed to the original releases. However, recent days have been filled with a lot more scrutiny as the skateboarding masses are unhappy with Hawk for making an NFT of one of his tricks. : (Note: More information about the negative environmental impact of cryptocurrencies and NFTs is included at the bottom of this article) But, there are still some more than happy to root on the legend as he’s become an Internet darling.