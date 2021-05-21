newsbreak-logo
More than 70 officers have left force since January 6, Capitol Police union says

By CNN
kion546.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 70 rank-and-file United States Capitol Police officers have resigned or retired since the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol building, their police union says. “What keeps me awake at night is not the challenge of hiring and training more police officers, but keeping the officers we have right now,” said USCP Labor Committee Chairman Gus Papathanasiou in a statement. “We have many officers on the fence about whether to stay with this department.”

